Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Earns 4th Week As America’s #1 Song

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” remains a convincing #1 on this week’s edition of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

“The Box” celebrates a fourth week as America’s hottest overall song. Although it endured declines in streaming and sales, it remains dominant in the former and solid in the latter. It also enjoyed another week of growth at radio.

Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” holds at #2 this week, as Post Malone’s “Circles” rises one rung to #3.

Maroon 5’s “Memories” enjoys a one-place lift to #4, and Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” enjoys a three-slot gain to #5.