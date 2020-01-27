Special Look: Madison Beer, Sydney Sweeney, Tinashe, Pia Mia, More Attend Republic Records’ Grammys Party

After the 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony came to a close, Republic Records celebrated the big night at 1 Hotel West Hollywood.

As is typical of Republic’s awards parties, the event attracted a myriad of noteworthy entertainers. Those present included Sydney Sweeney, Madison Beer, Machine Gun Kelly, Conan Gray, Noah Cyrus, Tinashe, Pia Mia, Nikita Dragun, Kiana Lede, Chanel West Coast, and more.

Republic co-presented the party with CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka, Dolby, e.l.f. Cosmetics, FIJI Water, Heineken and H. Wood Group. Early Monday morning, the label issued a collection of photos from the event: