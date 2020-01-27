Halsey’s “You should be sad,” Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do” Officially Enter Top 20 At Pop Radio

Halsey’s “You should be sad” and Jonas Brothers’ “What A Man Gotta Do” are quickly amassing airplay at pop radio. The two songs fly into the Top 20 on this week’s Mediabase pop chart.

Played 4,691 times during the January 19-25 tracking period, “You should be sad” jumps six places to #18. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,692 plays.

“What A Man Gotta Do” enjoyed an even bigger lift, rising ten places to #19. The new Jonas Brothers track received 4,514 spins, topping last week’s mark by 2,489 spins.