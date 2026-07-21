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Gracie Abrams’ “Daughter From Hell” Projected For #1 With 75K US Sales, 125K Total US Units

The album will give Abrams her first career #1 on the Billboard 200.

Gracie Abrams - Hit The Wall video screenshot | Interscope

Gracie Abrams’ “Daughter From Hell” is headed for #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales and Billboard 200 charts.

According to Hits Daily Double, the album will sell 75K US copies during its first week of release. With units from track sales and streams included, it may generate 125K in total first-week US activity.

The figures will convincingly rank as the week’s best, giving Abrams her second #1 on the Top Album Sales chart (after “The Secret Of Us”) and first #1 on the overall Billboard 200.

“The Secret Of Us,” her prior release, debuted with 50K US sales and 89K total US units.

daughter from hellgracie abrams

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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