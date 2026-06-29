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Kira Kosarin Looks Beautiful In Denim At Premiere Of “Minions & Monsters” In Hollywood (Special Look)

The actress was one of many high-profile guests.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Kira Kosarin attends as Illumination and Universal Pictures presents the premiere for "Minions & Monsters" at Dolby Theatre on June 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Illumination And Universal Pictures)

The eagerly anticipated “minions & monsters” opens this Wednesday. In celebration of the occasion, Illumination and Universal Pictures teamed for a premiere event in Hollywood this Sunday.

Held at the Dolby Theatre, the premiere featured dozens of high-profile attendees. It also, notably, featured musical performances in Minionese.

Those in attendance included actress Kira Kosarin, who looked characteristically beautiful in a denim outfit.

The third “Minions” film and seventh in the overall “Despicable Me” universe, “minions & monsters” opens on July 1. Photos of Kira Kosarin’s premiere moments follow, courtesy of Universal.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Kira Kosarin attends as Illumination and Universal Pictures presents the premiere for “Minions & Monsters” at Dolby Theatre on June 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Illumination And Universal Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Kira Kosarin attends as Illumination and Universal Pictures presents the premiere for “Minions & Monsters” at Dolby Theatre on June 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Illumination And Universal Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 28: Kira Kosarin attends as Illumination and Universal Pictures presents the premiere for “Minions & Monsters” at Dolby Theatre on June 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Illumination And Universal Pictures)

kira kosarinminions & monsters

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

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