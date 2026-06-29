Kira Kosarin Looks Beautiful In Denim At Premiere Of “Minions & Monsters” In Hollywood (Special Look)

The eagerly anticipated “minions & monsters” opens this Wednesday. In celebration of the occasion, Illumination and Universal Pictures teamed for a premiere event in Hollywood this Sunday.

Held at the Dolby Theatre, the premiere featured dozens of high-profile attendees. It also, notably, featured musical performances in Minionese.

Those in attendance included actress Kira Kosarin, who looked characteristically beautiful in a denim outfit.

The third “Minions” film and seventh in the overall “Despicable Me” universe, “minions & monsters” opens on July 1. Photos of Kira Kosarin’s premiere moments follow, courtesy of Universal.