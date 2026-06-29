Kira Kosarin Looks Beautiful In Denim At Premiere Of “Minions & Monsters” In Hollywood (Special Look)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Kira Kosarin attends as Illumination and Universal Pictures presents the premiere for "Minions & Monsters" at Dolby Theatre on June 28, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Illumination And Universal Pictures)
The eagerly anticipated “minions & monsters” opens this Wednesday. In celebration of the occasion, Illumination and Universal Pictures teamed for a premiere event in Hollywood this Sunday.
Held at the Dolby Theatre, the premiere featured dozens of high-profile attendees. It also, notably, featured musical performances in Minionese.
Those in attendance included actress Kira Kosarin, who looked characteristically beautiful in a denim outfit.
The third “Minions” film and seventh in the overall “Despicable Me” universe, “minions & monsters” opens on July 1. Photos of Kira Kosarin’s premiere moments follow, courtesy of Universal.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.