Madelyn Cline Attends The Zoe Report’s “Zoeasis” Dinner As Festival Season Commences

With the pop culture world buzzing over her appearance in the music video for Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour,” actress Madelyn Cline shined at a high-profile dinner.

Hosted by Rachel Zoe’s “The Zoe Report,” the “Zoeasis Desert Dinner Under The Stars” took place Thursday at The Grand Patio in Indian Wells, CA.

Featuring guests like Madelyn Cline, Sara Sampaio, Alexis Oakley, Katherine C. Hughes, and more, the dinner took place as the pop culture world gears up for weekend one of Coachella.

Essie partnered to present the dinner, which featured music from Mojave Grey. Featuring custom cocktails, an open-air dinner, and a fire for marshmello toasting, the dinner made for a memorable moment. Photos follow, courtesy of The Zoe Report.