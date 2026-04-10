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Madelyn Cline Attends The Zoe Report’s “Zoeasis” Dinner As Festival Season Commences

The dinner took place at The Grand Patio in Indian Wells, CA.

Rachel Zoe and Madelyn Cline at Zoeasis Dinner | Zach Hilty/BFA for The Zoe Report

With the pop culture world buzzing over her appearance in the music video for Sabrina Carpenter’s “House Tour,” actress Madelyn Cline shined at a high-profile dinner.

Hosted by Rachel Zoe’s “The Zoe Report,” the “Zoeasis Desert Dinner Under The Stars” took place Thursday at The Grand Patio in Indian Wells, CA.

Featuring guests like Madelyn Cline, Sara Sampaio, Alexis Oakley, Katherine C. Hughes, and more, the dinner took place as the pop culture world gears up for weekend one of Coachella.

Essie partnered to present the dinner, which featured music from Mojave Grey. Featuring custom cocktails, an open-air dinner, and a fire for marshmello toasting, the dinner made for a memorable moment. Photos follow, courtesy of The Zoe Report.

Katherine C Hughes at Zoeasis Dinner | Zach Hilty/BFA for The Zoe Report
Alexis Oakley at Zoeasis Dinner | Zach Hilty/BFA for The Zoe Report
Rachel Zoe and Madelyn Cline at Zoeasis Dinner | Zach Hilty/BFA for The Zoe Report
Sophia Culpo, Madelyn Cline, Rachel Zoe, Sara Sampaio, and Winnie Harlow at Zoeasis Dinner | Zach Hilty/BFA for The Zoe Report
Rachel Zoe and Madelyn Cline at Zoeasis Dinner | Zach Hilty/BFA for The Zoe Report
Madelyn Cline at Zoeasis Dinner | Zach Hilty/BFA for The Zoe Report
Madelyn Cline at Zoeasis Dinner | Zach Hilty/BFA for The Zoe Report

Alexis oakleyKatherine c. hughesmadelyn clineRachel zoeSophia culpo

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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