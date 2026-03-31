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Miley Cyrus’ “Younger You” Also Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

“Younger You” tops this week’s pop radio, adult contemporary, and hot adult contemporary add boards.

Miley Cyrus - Younger You video screenshot | Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special

Interest in Miley Cyrus’ “Younger You” was not limited to hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary radio programmers. The “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” single also tops this week’s Mediabase pop radio add board.

“Younger You” won support from 60 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, convincingly ranking as the format’s most added song.

A new option for 25 stations, Harry Styles’ “American Girls” follows as second-most added.

Bruno Mars’ “Risk It All” follows in third with 23 pickups, ahead of Alex Warren’s “Fever Dream” (14 adds, 4th) and Pinkpantheress & Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” (11 adds, 5th).

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Jelly Roll & Carin Leon’s “Lighter” (10 adds, 6th-most), Bella Kay’s “iloveitiloveitiloveit” (8 adds, 7th-most), Dominic Fike’s “Babydoll” (7 adds, 8th-most, tie), Jason Derulo’s “Sexy for Me” (7 adds, 8th-most, tie), and Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” (6 adds, 10th-most).

Alex warrenBella kayBruno Marscarin leondominic fikeElla langleyharry stylesjason derulojelly rollMiley Cyruspinkpantheressyounger youzara larsson

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

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