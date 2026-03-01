in Music News

Sombr’s “12 to 12” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

sombr’s “12 to 12” rises to the top of the alternative chart.

sombr’s “12 to 12” completes its ascent to #1 on the latest edition of the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “12 to 12” earns #1 on the strength of the ~2,043 spins it received during the February 22-28 tracking period. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 184.

A five-place rise brings Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” to the runner-up position on this week’s chart. Mumford & Sons’ “Rubber Band Man (with Hozier),” the previous leader, falls to #3.

Tame Impala’s “Dracula” spends another week at #4, and Wet Leg’s “mangetout” ticks up a spot to #5.

