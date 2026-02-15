Ye’s “PREACHER MAN” Rockets To #1 At Urban Radio

Kanye “Ye” West scores a new #1 this week, as his “PREACHER MAN” soars eight places to the top of the Mediabase urban radio chart.

“PREACHER MAN” received ~4,937 spins during the February 8-14 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,061.

Kehlani’s “Folded” holds at #2 on the new chart, while Chris Brown’s enduring “It Depends (featuring Bryson Tiller)” makes a two-place leap to #3.

Jaydon’s “Lullaby (featuring Paradise),” last week’s leader, falls to #4 on this week’s urban chart. Leon Thomas’ “MUTT” concurrently slides one level to #5.