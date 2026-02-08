in Music News

YUNGBLUD’s “Zombie” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

“Zombie” makes a jump to #1 on this week’s alt chart.

YUNGBLUD - Zombie video screenshot | Capitol

YUNGBLUD’s “Zombie” completes its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played ~2,250 times during the February 1-7 tracking period, “Zombie” rises two spots to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 238 plays.

Tame Impala’s “Dracula,” last week’s leader, drops a level to #2. Mumford & Sons’ “Rubber Band Man (featuring Hozier)” concurrently enjoys a two-place lift to #3.

sombr’s “12 to 12” spends another week at #4 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. Deftones’ “infinite source” meanwhile rises one place to claim #5 on the new listing.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

