YUNGBLUD’s “Zombie” Officially Reaches #1 At Alternative Radio

YUNGBLUD’s “Zombie” completes its ascent to #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Played ~2,250 times during the February 1-7 tracking period, “Zombie” rises two spots to #1. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 238 plays.
Tame Impala’s “Dracula,” last week’s leader, drops a level to #2. Mumford & Sons’ “Rubber Band Man (featuring Hozier)” concurrently enjoys a two-place lift to #3.
sombr’s “12 to 12” spends another week at #4 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. Deftones’ “infinite source” meanwhile rises one place to claim #5 on the new listing.