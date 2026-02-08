Hudson Westbrook’s “House Again” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

The #7 song on last week’s Mediabase country radio singles chart flies to #1 on this week’s edition.

Indeed, Hudson Westbrook’s “House Again” makes a big jump on the listing, conquering the chart that last belonged to HARDY’s “Favorite Country Song.”

Along with leading for chart points, “House Again” ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played song for the February 1-7 tracking period. It ranks fifth for audience impressions.

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” rises a spot to #2, as Jason Aldean’s “How Far Does A Goodbye Go” ticks up a level to #3. Morgan Wallen’s “20 Cigarettes” jumps two places to #4, and Shaboozey & Jelly Roll’s “Amen” stays at #5.

The aforementioned “Favorite Country Song” drops out of the Top 5.