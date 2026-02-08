Sombr’s “Back To Friends” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Reaches #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

sombr’s “back to friends” retains its #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, earning a second week as the format’s biggest song. It concurrently rises to #1 on the hot adult contemporary listing.

— “back to friends” received ~16,156 pop spins during the February 1-7 tracking period, trailing last week’s mark by a non-trivial 831 but still ranking as the format’s top song.

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” holds at #2, while Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” rises a level to #3. HUNTR/X’s “Golden” drops a place to #4, and Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” stays at #5.

— The sombr song meanwhile garnered ~5,629 Hot AC spins (+645), facilitating a two-place lift to #1.

“Man I Need” drops a spot to #2, as “Golden” rises two levels to #3. Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” falls two spots to #4, and “Opalite” ascends a position to #5.