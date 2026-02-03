Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

After weeks of smashing on the all-genre Spotify chart, Ella Langley’s country hit “Choosin’ Texas” is gaining traction at pop radio.

The song landed at another 44 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, ranking as the format’s most added song.

The pop ascent comes as the song heads for #1 on the country airplay chart.

As for pop radio, Megan Thee Stallion’s “LOVER GIRL” earns second on the Mediabase add board with 34 pickups. Sienna Spiro’s “Die On This Hill” follows in third with 26 adds.

An add count of 18 slots PinkPantheress’ “Stateside” in fourth, while a count of 17 earns Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” fifth.

With 12 adds each, Kehlani’s “Folded” and Pitbull & Lil Jon’s “Damn I Love Miami” tie for sixth. Zara Larsson’s “Midnight Sun” takes eighth on the add board with 10 new adds.

Freya Skye’s “silent treatment” and Tyla’s “CHANEL” follow in a tie for ninth; each landed at 9 stations.