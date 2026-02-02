Grammy Awards: Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “Luther” Wins Record Of The Year, Bad Bunny’s “DtMF” Earns Album Honor

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Trevor Noah and Bad Bunny sing in the audience during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
After a surprise development in the Song of the Year race, the Grammy Awards returned to predictable form for the Record and Album of the Year honors.
Kendrick Lamar & SZA’s “luther,” the slight betting favorite, won for the former. Bad Bunny’s “DtMF” won the Album of the Year trophy, conquering a race in which it was a massive frontrunner.
The Bad Bunny reveal came at the close of the show — just after 11:30PM ET. Harry Styles, a past AOTY winner, presented the prestigious trophy.
