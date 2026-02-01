Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER” Wins Song Of The Year Grammy Award In Another Surprise

Billie Ellish and Finneas O'Connell at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, February 1, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Already a winner for Best Song Written For Visual Media, HUNTR/X’s “GOLDEN” entered the main Grammy Awards ceremony as a heavy favorite to win the overall Song Of The Year trophy.
The show did not play out as the oddsmakers anticipated.
The award instead went to Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER,” which the artist co-wrote with her brother FINNEAS.
This year’s trophy marks the third Song of the Year honor for the duo, who also won for “What Was I Made For?” and “bad guy.”
billie eilish cbs finneas Grammys wildflower
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.