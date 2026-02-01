Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER” Wins Song Of The Year Grammy Award In Another Surprise

Already a winner for Best Song Written For Visual Media, HUNTR/X’s “GOLDEN” entered the main Grammy Awards ceremony as a heavy favorite to win the overall Song Of The Year trophy.

The show did not play out as the oddsmakers anticipated.

The award instead went to Billie Eilish’s “WILDFLOWER,” which the artist co-wrote with her brother FINNEAS.

This year’s trophy marks the third Song of the Year honor for the duo, who also won for “What Was I Made For?” and “bad guy.”