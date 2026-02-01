Sombr’s “Back To Friends” Officially Reaches #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Sombr’s hit “back to friends” now ranks as the #1 song at pop radio.

The song rises two places to #1 on this week’s edition of the format’s Mediabase airplay chart. The song received ~16,975 spins during the January 25-31 tracking period, marking an increase of 1,877 from last week’s sum.

Only Harry Styles’ brand new “Aperture” posted a greater airplay gain.

Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, while HUNTR/X’s “Golden” enjoys a one-place lift to #3. Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” concurrently elevates two places to #4, joining her “The Fate Of Ophelia” (#5, =) in the Top 5.

Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You,” last week’s leader, drops out of the Top 5.