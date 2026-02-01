Special Look: Rosé, Sabrina Carpenter Make Early Waves On Grammy Awards Red Carpet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Rosé attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
The Grammy Awards ceremony is about honoring the year’s best in music, and two women who definitely fit that bill are Rosé and Sabrina Carpenter.
The artists behind respective hits “APT. and “Manchild” are multi-time nominees at Sunday’s show, which is taking place in Los Angeles. Ahead of the broadcast, the women made their presences felt on the show’s official red carpet.
Trevor Noah returns as host of Music’s Biggest Night, which will air at 8PM ET on CBS and Paramount+.
