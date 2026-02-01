in Music News

Izabella Metz Slays Red Carpet At Grammy Awards

The entertainer and creator looks great at Sunday’s show.

Izabella Metz at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, February 1, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Izabella “Izzy” Metz is in attendance for Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony, and she brought a big look to Music’s Biggest Night.

The entertainer/creator wowed in a memorable black dress, standing out among the early arrivals at Sunday’s red carpet.

Emanating from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the show celebrates the year’s best in music. Names like Bad Bunny, Olivia Dean, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and the musical voices of HUNTR/X are up for key prizes at the show.

Trevor Noah is hosting; a red carpet photo of Izzy Metz follows.

Izabella Metz at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, February 1, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbsGrammysIzabella metz

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Special Look: Rosé, Sabrina Carpenter Make Early Waves On Grammy Awards Red Carpet

KATSEYE Members Look Amazing On Grammy Awards Red Carpet