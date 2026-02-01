Izabella Metz Slays Red Carpet At Grammy Awards

Izabella “Izzy” Metz is in attendance for Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony, and she brought a big look to Music’s Biggest Night.

The entertainer/creator wowed in a memorable black dress, standing out among the early arrivals at Sunday’s red carpet.

Emanating from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the show celebrates the year’s best in music. Names like Bad Bunny, Olivia Dean, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, and the musical voices of HUNTR/X are up for key prizes at the show.

Trevor Noah is hosting; a red carpet photo of Izzy Metz follows.