Olivia Rodrigo Receives UMG x Reverb Amplifier Award, Wears “ICE Out” Button

Olivia Rodrigo, who is well-known for using her platform to address meaningful issues and causes, has received the fourth annual Universal Music Group x REVERB Amplifier Award.

Rodrigo received the award during Saturday’s Music is Universal Artist Showcase, hosted by Sir Lucian Grainge. The event was one of the highest-profile Grammy Weekend functions.

Grainge, the Chairman and CEO of UMG, presented the award alongside REVERB co-executive directors and founders Lauren Sullivan and Adam Gardner.

Rodrigo notably wore an “ICE OUT” button Saturday, leaving no doubt about her stance on one of America’s most pressing matters.

“Receiving the UMG x Reverb Amplifier Award is an incredible honor, and I’m deeply grateful to everyone who made this moment possible—Sir Lucian, Universal Music Group’s Global Impact Team, John Janick and the team at Interscope. This award is an important reminder in the belief that artists can be a force for real, lasting change,” said Olivia Rodrigo. “Music has always been about more than sound. It’s about connection. It’s about telling the truth. And it’s about showing up for one another, especially when it’s uncomfortable or inconvenient. Now, more than ever, in Minneapolis, and around the world, our platforms, no matter the size, can amplify more than our own voices.”