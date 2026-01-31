Special Look: Hailey Knox, Zoe Ko, Lindsay Liebro, Ari Lennox, Durand Bernarr Perform On GRAMMY U Soundstage

As part of the pre-celebration for this Sunday’s GRAMMY Awards ceremony, The Recording Academy has been holding numerous artist showcases.

The list of spotlight events included a GRAMMY U Soundstage at the Grammy House activation, where numerous talented musicians displayed their prowess.

Performers who graced the stage included Hailey Knox, Zoe Ko, Lindsay Liebro, Ari Lennox, and Durand Bernarr.

More musical moments and parties will take place Saturday, before the industry’s biggest names congregate for Music’s Biggest Night on Sunday.

Photos from the GRAMMY U stage follow, courtesy of The Recording Academy.