KATSEYE Members Look Amazing On Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Whether slaying on stage or on red carpets, the members of multi-time nominee KATSEYE are making a major impact at Grammy Awards weekend.

Their latest moment came on the official red carpet, where each of the six women looked incredible in white dresses.

Indeed, Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel, Lara Raj, Manon Bannerman, Sophia Laforteza, and Daniela Avanzini all brought their fashion and style A-games to the show, where they are up for Best New Artist.

The group was also up for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Gabriela”; issued during the Premiere Ceremony, that Gramophone trophy went to Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for “Defying Gravity.”