Karol G Dazzles On Red Carpet For 68th Grammy Awards (Special Look)

Another event, another red carpet slay from Karol G.
The music superstar looked absolutely mesmerizing at Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony, easily delivering one of the standout red carpet looks.
A nominee at this year’s ceremony, Karol G will also be appearing on the broadcast as a presenter.
Trevor Noah is hosting the show, which kicked off from the Crypto.com Arena at 8PM ET. It is airing on CBS and Paramount+.
Photos of Karol G’s red carpet moment follow, courtesy of CBS and The Recording Academy.