Karol G Dazzles On Red Carpet For 68th Grammy Awards (Special Look)

The music superstar looked amazing at Sunday’s show.

Karol G at The 68th Annual Grammy Awards, broadcasting live Sunday, February 1, 2026 on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Another event, another red carpet slay from Karol G.

The music superstar looked absolutely mesmerizing at Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony, easily delivering one of the standout red carpet looks.

A nominee at this year’s ceremony, Karol G will also be appearing on the broadcast as a presenter.

Trevor Noah is hosting the show, which kicked off from the Crypto.com Arena at 8PM ET. It is airing on CBS and Paramount+.

Photos of Karol G’s red carpet moment follow, courtesy of CBS and The Recording Academy.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 01: Karol G attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

