Lola Young Wins Best Pop Solo Performance For “Messy” In Major Grammy Awards Surprise

“Manchild” was the clear betting favorite to win.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Lola Young performs onstage during the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It was a breakthrough hit with a compelling vocal performance. So in that sense, Lola Young’s “Messy” was a strong candidate to win the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance.

But those who followed the betting odds know that Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” was the betting favorite to win. And insofar as the field also included other superstar names in Chappell Roan (“The Subway”), Justin Bieber (“Daisies),” and Lady Gaga (“Disease”), Lola Young was still considered a long shot winner.

But win she did, earning the honor just prior to 10PM ET. The award was one of the few non-“Big Four” trophies to be awarded during the main show.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

