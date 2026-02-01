Lola Young Wins Best Pop Solo Performance For “Messy” In Major Grammy Awards Surprise

It was a breakthrough hit with a compelling vocal performance. So in that sense, Lola Young’s “Messy” was a strong candidate to win the Grammy Awards for Best Pop Solo Performance.

But those who followed the betting odds know that Sabrina Carpenter’s “Manchild” was the betting favorite to win. And insofar as the field also included other superstar names in Chappell Roan (“The Subway”), Justin Bieber (“Daisies),” and Lady Gaga (“Disease”), Lola Young was still considered a long shot winner.

But win she did, earning the honor just prior to 10PM ET. The award was one of the few non-“Big Four” trophies to be awarded during the main show.