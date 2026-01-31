in TV News

KATSEYE Confirmed For February 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” To Discuss New Partnership

The six-member group will appear on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show.”

KATSEYE - Fallon promo courtesy of NBC

Days after appearing at the Grammy Awards, the six members of KATSEYE will make their late-night talk show debut.

NBC confirms that Sophia Laforteza, Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel and Manon Bannerman will appear for an interview on the Wednesday, February 4 “Tonight Show.”

Per NBC, “KATSEYE will announce details connected to an exciting new partnership” during the chat.

They join a lineup that also includes interviews with Ethan Hawke and Myles Garrett. Nick Jonas will close the show with a musical performance.

KATSEYE’s “Gabriela” is up for Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys. The act is also in the mix for the Best New Artist trophy.

jimmy fallonkatseyenbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Addison Rae Delivers Sexy Performance At Spotify’s Grammy Awards Best New Artist Party

Special Look: Hailey Knox, Zoe Ko, Lindsay Liebro, Ari Lennox, Durand Bernarr Perform On GRAMMY U Soundstage