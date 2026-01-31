KATSEYE Confirmed For February 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” To Discuss New Partnership

Days after appearing at the Grammy Awards, the six members of KATSEYE will make their late-night talk show debut.

NBC confirms that Sophia Laforteza, Lara Raj, Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae Jeung, Megan Skiendiel and Manon Bannerman will appear for an interview on the Wednesday, February 4 “Tonight Show.”

Per NBC, “KATSEYE will announce details connected to an exciting new partnership” during the chat.

They join a lineup that also includes interviews with Ethan Hawke and Myles Garrett. Nick Jonas will close the show with a musical performance.

KATSEYE’s “Gabriela” is up for Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys. The act is also in the mix for the Best New Artist trophy.