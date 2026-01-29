in TV News

First Look: Kendall Jenner FaceTimes Tom Brady, Plays Flip Shots With Gronk On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

Kendall has a big role on Wedndesday’s “Fallon” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2248 -- Pictured: (l-r) Model Kendall Jenner and host Jimmy Fallon FaceTime with Tom Brady during their interview on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

As the lead guest on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Kendall Jenner joins the titular host for an interview.

She also participates in segments with two NFL icons that won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During her interview, she and Fallon FaceTime Tom Brady. Later, she plays a game of Flip Shots with Brady’s longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski, Fallon, and Questlove.

Gronk also appears for an interview on Wednesday’s episode, which will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the episode, the network shared first-look photos.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2248 — Pictured: (l-r) Kendall Jenner, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Jimmy Fallon, and Rob Gronkowski during Flip Shots on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2248 — Pictured: (l-r) Former pro football player Rob Gronkowski during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2248 — Pictured: (l-r) Former pro football player Rob Gronkowski with host Jimmy Fallon during a monologue walk-on on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2248 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Kendall Jenner and host Jimmy Fallon FaceTime with Tom Brady during their interview on Wednesday, January 28, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

