First Look: Kendall Jenner FaceTimes Tom Brady, Plays Flip Shots With Gronk On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

As the lead guest on Wednesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Kendall Jenner joins the titular host for an interview.

She also participates in segments with two NFL icons that won Super Bowls with both the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

During her interview, she and Fallon FaceTime Tom Brady. Later, she plays a game of Flip Shots with Brady’s longtime tight end Rob Gronkowski, Fallon, and Questlove.

Gronk also appears for an interview on Wednesday’s episode, which will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Ahead of the episode, the network shared first-look photos.