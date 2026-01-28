First Look: Bad Bunny Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Bad Bunny during Wednesday’s January 28, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
February is pacing to be a career-defining month for Bad Bunny, who enters this weekend’s Grammy Awards ceremony as a multi-time nominee. He is a betting favorite in Album of the Year.
The following weekend, he will head to Levi’s Stadium to play the Super Bowl LX halftime show.
Ahead of the big events, Bad Bunny appears on Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
He appears for an interview, joining Katherine LaNasa as one of two guests on the broadcast. First-look photos follow for the episode, which will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Bad Bunny during Wednesday’s January 28, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Bad Bunny during Wednesday’s January 28, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Bad Bunny during Wednesday’s January 28, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Katherine LaNasa during Wednesday’s January 28, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
bad bunny cbs Katherine lanasa stephen colbert the late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.