First Look: Bad Bunny Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

February is pacing to be a career-defining month for Bad Bunny, who enters this weekend’s Grammy Awards ceremony as a multi-time nominee. He is a betting favorite in Album of the Year.

The following weekend, he will head to Levi’s Stadium to play the Super Bowl LX halftime show.

Ahead of the big events, Bad Bunny appears on Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

He appears for an interview, joining Katherine LaNasa as one of two guests on the broadcast. First-look photos follow for the episode, which will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS.