“Vanderpump Rules” Star Angelica Jensen Joins Michael Rapaport On “WWHL,” Wows In Brown Dress (Special Look)

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 23017 -- Pictured: Angelica Jensen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
After years of solidifying herself as a social media force, Angelica Jensen recently began making waves on Bravo.
A hostess at central restaurant SUR, Jensen appears in the new season of “Vanderpump Rules.” In support and celebration of her Bravoverse role, she recently appeared on the network’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”
Jensen looked characteristically beautiful on Tuesday’s episode, wowing in a brown dress. She appeared alongside Michael Rapaport on the episode; the actor and comedian generated buzz on the latest season of “The Traitors.”
