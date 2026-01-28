in TV News

“Vanderpump Rules” Star Angelica Jensen Joins Michael Rapaport On “WWHL,” Wows In Brown Dress (Special Look)

The SUR hostess looked characteristically stunning on “WWHL With Andy Cohen.”

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 23017 -- Pictured: Angelica Jensen -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

After years of solidifying herself as a social media force, Angelica Jensen recently began making waves on Bravo.

A hostess at central restaurant SUR, Jensen appears in the new season of “Vanderpump Rules.” In support and celebration of her Bravoverse role, she recently appeared on the network’s “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.”

Jensen looked characteristically beautiful on Tuesday’s episode, wowing in a brown dress. She appeared alongside Michael Rapaport on the episode; the actor and comedian generated buzz on the latest season of “The Traitors.”

Photos from Tuesday’s “WWHL” follow:

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23017 — Pictured: Angelica Jensen — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23017 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Rapaport, Angelica Jensen, Marc Malkin — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23017 — Pictured: (l-r) Michael Rapaport, Angelica Jensen — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23017 — Pictured: Angelica Jensen — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23017 — Pictured: Angelica Jensen — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23017 — Pictured: (l-r) Angelica Jensen, Michael Rapaport — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23017 — Pictured: (l-r) Angelica Jensen, Michael Rapaport — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23017 — Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Angelica Jensen, Michael Rapaport — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23017 — Pictured: (l-r) Angelica Jensen, Michael Rapaport — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23017 — Pictured: Angelica Jensen — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN — Episode 23017 — Pictured: (l-r) Andy Cohen, Angelica Jensen, Michael Rapaport — (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

andy cohenAngelica jensenbravoMichael rapaportvanderpump ruleswatch what happens live

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

First Look: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Appears On Monday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

First Look: Bad Bunny Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”