Megan Moroney’s “6 Months Later” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Megan Moroney scores her third career #1 this week, as “6 Months Later” rises to the top of the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

The song makes an impressive four-place jump to the #1 spot, dethroning Blake Shelton’s “Stay Country Or Die Tryin'” in the process.

Along with ruling for chart points, Moroney’s single ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the January 11-17 tracking period. It meanwhile takes second for audience impressions, trailing Hardy’s “Favorite Country Song.”

The Hardy song nonetheless holds at #2 on the overall chart, ahead of Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” at #3 (+1), Jason Aldean’s “How Far Does A Goodbye Go” at #4 (+2) and the aforementioned “Stay Country” at #5 (-4).