in TV News

Emily Bader, Tom Blyth Support “People We Meet On Vacation” On January 19 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

The “People We Meet” media tour continues.

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode A5075 -- Pictured: (l-r) Tom Blyth, Emily Bader -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Emily Bader and Tom Blyth are set to make yet another high-profile television appearance in support of their Netflix film “People We Meet On Vacation.”

The buzzy actors join the Monday, January 19 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” They chat with Kelly as “People We Meet” continues to attract ample streaming interest.

The episode also features Cameo-oke from Brandon Lake and a chat with Jason Momoa.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs weekdays; check local listings for specific broadcast details in your market. First-look photos of the Bader-Blyth visit follow:

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5075 — Pictured: Emily Bader — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5075 — Pictured: Tom Blyth — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5075 — Pictured: (l-r) Tom Blyth, Kelly Clarkson, Emily Bader — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5075 — Pictured: (l-r) Tom Blyth, Emily Bader — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5075 — Pictured: (l-r) Tom Blyth, Emily Bader, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5075 — Pictured: (l-r) Tom Blyth, Emily Bader — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode A5075 — Pictured: (l-r) Tom Blyth, Emily Bader — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Emily baderpeople we meet on vacationthe kelly clarkson showtom blyth

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Louis Tomlinson Set For Interview, Performance On January 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”