Emily Bader, Tom Blyth Support “People We Meet On Vacation” On January 19 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (First Look)

Emily Bader and Tom Blyth are set to make yet another high-profile television appearance in support of their Netflix film “People We Meet On Vacation.”

The buzzy actors join the Monday, January 19 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” They chat with Kelly as “People We Meet” continues to attract ample streaming interest.

The episode also features Cameo-oke from Brandon Lake and a chat with Jason Momoa.

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” airs weekdays; check local listings for specific broadcast details in your market. First-look photos of the Bader-Blyth visit follow: