Louis Tomlinson Set For Interview, Performance On January 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

To support his new album “How Did I Get Here?,” Louis Tomlinson will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Tomlinson will be an interview and musical guest on the Thursday, January 22 edition of the show.

The aforementioned new album arrives January 23; insofar as Tomlinson’s actual “Fallon” segments will likely air after midnight late Thursday/early Friday, the album will already be available digitally by the time he chats and takes the stage.

The episode will also feature appearances by Anthony Anderson and Nell Fisher.