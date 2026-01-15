in TV News

Louis Tomlinson Set For Interview, Performance On January 22 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Louis Tomlinson will return to “Fallon” on January 22.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1744 -- Pictured: Musical guest Louis Tomlinson performs on Friday, November 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To support his new album “How Did I Get Here?,” Louis Tomlinson will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Tomlinson will be an interview and musical guest on the Thursday, January 22 edition of the show.

The aforementioned new album arrives January 23; insofar as Tomlinson’s actual “Fallon” segments will likely air after midnight late Thursday/early Friday, the album will already be available digitally by the time he chats and takes the stage.

The episode will also feature appearances by Anthony Anderson and Nell Fisher.

