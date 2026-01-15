Early Look: “People We Meet On Vacation” Stars Emily Bader, Tom Blyth Appear On Fallon’s “Tonight Show”

The stars of the buzzy “People We Meet On Vacation” make an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Indeed, Emily Bader and Tom Blyth drop by for a chat on the popular NBC talk show. They visit the show as the film continues to generate ample Netflix interest.

The episode also features chats with Laura Dern and Teyana Taylor. Taylor also joins Lucky Daye for a musical performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode was to air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. First-look photos of the “People We Meet” stars follow: