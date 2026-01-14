in TV News

First Look: Madison Beer, Grace Van Patten Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

They join a broadcast that also features Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2239 -- Pictured: Musical guest Madison Beer performs on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

With three days remaining until the release of her new album “Locket,” Madison Beer takes the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Beer performs on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show, joining a very compelling lineup.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who reunited for the new film “The Rip,” appear as the lead guests. Grace Van Patten also appears on behalf of the new season of “Tell Me Lies,” which feels as buzzy as it ever has.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC (or later, depending on basketball coverage in certain markets). First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2239 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Grace Van Patten during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2239 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Grace Van Patten during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2239 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Ben Affleck & Matt Damon during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2239 — Pictured: (l-r) Actors Matt Damon & Ben Affleck with host Jimmy Fallon during 3 Guys from Boston Say Every Town and City in Massachusetts on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2239 — Pictured: Musical guest Madison Beer performs on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2239 — Pictured: Musical guest Madison Beer performs on Tuesday, January 13, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

ben affleck grace van patten jimmy fallon Madison Beer matt damon nbc the tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

