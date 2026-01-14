First Look: Madison Beer, Grace Van Patten Appear On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

With three days remaining until the release of her new album “Locket,” Madison Beer takes the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Beer performs on Tuesday’s edition of the late-night talk show, joining a very compelling lineup.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who reunited for the new film “The Rip,” appear as the lead guests. Grace Van Patten also appears on behalf of the new season of “Tell Me Lies,” which feels as buzzy as it ever has.

The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC (or later, depending on basketball coverage in certain markets). First-look photos follow: