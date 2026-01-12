LISA Connects With Ariana Grande At Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards (Special Look)

Two global superstars connected for a photo moment at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Given their immense popularity, the photo is sure to delight millions of fans.

Indeed, LISA and Ariana Grande connected at Sunday’s ceremony, where both were there on behalf of multi-time-nominated projects. LISA was supporting “The White Lotus,” while Grande was there on behalf of “Wicked: For Good” (for which she also had her own Supporting Actress) nomination.

The photos were issued to media by CBS, which handled broadcasting of the high-profile ceremony.