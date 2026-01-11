in TV News

Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Connect At Golden Globe Awards (Special Look)

The entertainment icons were both up for awards Sunday night.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Disney stars-turned-entertainment icons Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus were both up for awards at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Gomez was a nominee in the Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV series prize, while Cyrus scored a nomination for her “Avatar: Fire and Ash” song “Dream As One.”

During the ceremony, the immensely popular entertainers also spent time with each other — connecting for a photo that was shared with media by broadcaster CBS.

Nikki Glaser is hosting the annual show, which commenced at 8PM ET.

