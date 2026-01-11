Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Connect At Golden Globe Awards (Special Look)

Disney stars-turned-entertainment icons Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus were both up for awards at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Gomez was a nominee in the Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV series prize, while Cyrus scored a nomination for her “Avatar: Fire and Ash” song “Dream As One.”
During the ceremony, the immensely popular entertainers also spent time with each other — connecting for a photo that was shared with media by broadcaster CBS.
Nikki Glaser is hosting the annual show, which commenced at 8PM ET.
