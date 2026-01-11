Odessa A’zion Enjoys Golden Globe Awards With Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet (Special Look)

Between “Marty Supreme” and “I Love LA,” Odessa A’zion has been enjoying a breakout career moment. That breakout has brought her to the Golden Globe Awards.

She has been taking in the show alongside her “Marty” co-star Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Press photographers captured the three having fun at the show, which is underway and airing on CBS and Paramount+.

Nikki Glaser is hosting the proceedings; Chalamet is considered a strong contender for Best Actor, and the film is in the mix for Musical or Comedy Picture and Screenplay.

Photos follow.