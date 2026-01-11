in TV News

Odessa A’zion Enjoys Golden Globe Awards With Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet (Special Look)

They were having fun at the “Marty Supreme” table.

Odessa A'zion, Kyle Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Between “Marty Supreme” and “I Love LA,” Odessa A’zion has been enjoying a breakout career moment. That breakout has brought her to the Golden Globe Awards.

She has been taking in the show alongside her “Marty” co-star Timothée Chalamet and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Press photographers captured the three having fun at the show, which is underway and airing on CBS and Paramount+.

Nikki Glaser is hosting the proceedings; Chalamet is considered a strong contender for Best Actor, and the film is in the mix for Musical or Comedy Picture and Screenplay.

Photos follow.

Odessa A’zion, Kyle Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Odessa A’zion, Kyle Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Odessa A’zion, Kyle Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Odessa A’zion, Kyle Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Odessa A’zion, Kyle Jenner and Timothée Chalamet at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

cbsgolden globeskylie jennerOdessa a'ziontimothee chalamet

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Lori Harvey Looks Incredible At Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards (Red Carpet Look)

Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus Connect At Golden Globe Awards (Special Look)