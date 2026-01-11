in TV News

Lori Harvey Looks Incredible At Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards (Red Carpet Look)

She wowed on the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s show.

Lori Harvey arrives at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Stewart Cook/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Lori Harvey routinely look stunning at red carpet events, and her appearance at the 83rd Golden Globes is no exception.

The model and pop culture personality wowed ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, further cementing herself as one of entertainment’s most attractive and stylish women.

Harvey joins a massive list of high-profile entertainers at Sunday’s show, which honors the best in film and television. Nikki Glaser is hosting the broadcast, which will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8PM ET.

Photos from her appearance follow.

