Lori Harvey Looks Incredible At Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards (Red Carpet Look)

Lori Harvey routinely look stunning at red carpet events, and her appearance at the 83rd Golden Globes is no exception.
The model and pop culture personality wowed ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, further cementing herself as one of entertainment’s most attractive and stylish women.
Harvey joins a massive list of high-profile entertainers at Sunday’s show, which honors the best in film and television. Nikki Glaser is hosting the broadcast, which will air on CBS and Paramount+ at 8PM ET.
