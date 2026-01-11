“Heated Rivalry” Star Hudson Williams Walks Red Carpet At Golden Globes

Hudson Williams at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Airing as “Heated Rivalry” continues to occupy ample space in pop culture conversations, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards will showcase co-stars from the show.
Stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are both set to present during Sunday’s ceremony, which honors the best in film and television.
Williams has already been spotted on the red carpet, and a photo from this appearance was shared by CBS.
Nikki Glaser hosts the show, which will air at 8PM ET on CBS and Paramount+. The red carpet shot follows.
Hudson Williams at the 83RD ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBES®, airing live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT, on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
cbs golden globes heated rivalry Hudson williams
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.