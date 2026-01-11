“Heated Rivalry” Star Hudson Williams Walks Red Carpet At Golden Globes

Airing as “Heated Rivalry” continues to occupy ample space in pop culture conversations, the 83rd Golden Globe Awards will showcase co-stars from the show.

Stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie are both set to present during Sunday’s ceremony, which honors the best in film and television.

Williams has already been spotted on the red carpet, and a photo from this appearance was shared by CBS.

Nikki Glaser hosts the show, which will air at 8PM ET on CBS and Paramount+. The red carpet shot follows.