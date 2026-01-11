Blake Shelton’s “Stay Country Or Die Tryin'” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

Blake Shelton is back atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart, as his “Stay Country Or Die Tryin'” rises two places to #1 this week.

Along with ruling for chart points, the song ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the January 4-10 tracking period.

Hardy’s “Favorite Country Song” holds at #2 on the listing, while Parmalee’s “Cowgirl” drops two places to #3.

Ella Langley’s buzzy “Choosin’ Texas” jumps two spots to #4, and Megan Moroney’s “6 Months Later” spends another week in the #5 slot.