in Music News

Blake Shelton’s “Stay Country Or Die Tryin'” Officially Earns #1 At Country Radio

The longtime country superstar scores a new #1.

Blake Shelton - Stay Country or Die Tryin' | Wheelhouse

Blake Shelton is back atop the Mediabase country radio singles chart, as his “Stay Country Or Die Tryin'” rises two places to #1 this week.

Along with ruling for chart points, the song ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the January 4-10 tracking period.

Hardy’s “Favorite Country Song” holds at #2 on the listing, while Parmalee’s “Cowgirl” drops two places to #3.

Ella Langley’s buzzy “Choosin’ Texas” jumps two spots to #4, and Megan Moroney’s “6 Months Later” spends another week in the #5 slot.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

