Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Earning 2nd Week On Top

The Olivia Dean song reclaims its #1 position.

After falling to #3 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” recaptures the throne this week.

Enjoying a second overall week at #1, the smash hit received ~15,996 spins during the January 4-10 tracking period. The count tops last week’s spin count by 906 plays.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” holds at #2 on the latest Mediabase pop chart, while Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” drops two levels to #3.

Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” and sombr’s “back to friends” respectively retain their #4 and #5 positions.

