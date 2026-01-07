First Look: Natalie Portman Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Natalie Portman during Wednesday’s January 7, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features a very high-profile lead guest.
Actress Natalie Portman drops by as the lead interviewee, chatting with host Stephen Colbert as he oversees the final months of the CBS late-night series.
Chris Hayes also drops by for an interview on the broadcast. Later, Robyn takes the stage for a musical performance.
Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Ahead of the airing, the network shared first-look photos from the taping.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Natalie Portman during Wednesday’s January 7, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Natalie Portman during Wednesday’s January 7, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Natalie Portman during Wednesday’s January 7, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Chris Hayes during Wednesday’s January 7, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Robyn during Wednesday’s January 7, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
cbs natalie portman stephen colbert the late show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.