First Look: Natalie Portman Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The high-profile actress drops by “Late Show.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Natalie Portman during Wednesday’s January 7, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” features a very high-profile lead guest.

Actress Natalie Portman drops by as the lead interviewee, chatting with host Stephen Colbert as he oversees the final months of the CBS late-night series.

Chris Hayes also drops by for an interview on the broadcast. Later, Robyn takes the stage for a musical performance.

Filmed earlier in the day, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on CBS. Ahead of the airing, the network shared first-look photos from the taping.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Chris Hayes during Wednesday’s January 7, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Robyn during Wednesday’s January 7, 2026 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk ©2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

