First Look: Jamie Campbell Bower Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2235 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jamie Campbell Bower during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
One night after featuring Sadie Sink, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” welcomes another “Stranger Things” cast member.
Jamie Campbell Bower, who played Henry/Vecna in the Netflix phenomenon, drops by for an interview on Tuesday’s broadcast.
The actor is one of four guests; Lucy Liu and Ramon Rodriguez also appear for interviews, while Colin Quinn closes the show with stand-up comedy.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Tonight Show” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC (potentially later depending on basketball coverage in certain markets). First-look photos follow.
