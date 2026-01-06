in Music News

Freya Skye’s “Silent Treatment” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song

The rising star artist’s single continues to resonate at the pop format.

Freya Skye by Shervin Lainez | Approved press photo courtesy of Hollywood Records

Freya Skye’s “silent treatment” ended 2025 as one of the pop radio format’s top airplay gainers, and all indications are that the momentum will continue in 2026.

The song secured playlist pickups from another 53 Mediabase-monitored pop stations this week, ranking as the format’s most added song.

With 42 adds, Olivia Dean’s “So Easy (To Fall In Love)” takes second on the Mediabase pop add board.

Sabrina Carpenter’s “When Did You Get Hot?” follows in third with 33 adds, while an add count of 32 positions Benson Boone’s “Mr Electric Blue” in fourth place.

A new option for 23 stations, Tyla’s “CHANEL” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Meghan Trainor’s “Still Don’t Care” (21 adds, 6th-most), Madison Beer’s “bittersweet” (11 adds, 7th-most, tie), Kehlani’s “Folded” (11 adds, 7th-most, tie), Alex Warren & Jelly Roll’s “Bloodline” (11 adds, 7th-most, tie), and Tame Impala’s “Dracula” (10 adds, 10th-most).

