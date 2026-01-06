Early Look: Kristen Stewart, Wagner Moura Appear On “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1748 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kristen Stewart during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 5, 2026 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
“Late Night With Seth Meyers” begins 2026 with a new episode Monday night.
The broadcast features Kristen Stewart as the lead interview guest. Stewart’s appearance comes in support of “The Chronology Of Water,” for which she served as writer and director.
Monday’s “Late Night” also features a visit from Wagner Moura.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC (though may be pushed even later due to basketball in some markets). First-look photos from the official taping follow:
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1748 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kristen Stewart during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 5, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1748 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kristen Stewart during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 5, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1748 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Wagner Moura during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 5, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1748 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Wagner Moura during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 5, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1748 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Kristen Stewart during an interview with host Seth Meyers on January 5, 2026 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
kristen stewart late night nbc seth meyers Wagner moura
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.