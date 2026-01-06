in TV News

First Look: Sadie Sink Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The “Stranger Things” star drops by “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 2234 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 5, 2026 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

The final episode of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” premiered on the last day of 2025.

The first “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” of 2026 fittingly features one of the show’s breakout stars.

Sadie Sink, who received consistent raves for her work as Max Mayfield, drops by as the lead interview guest on Monday’s “Tonight Show.” She appears on an episode that also features a chat with Josh Charles and a musical performance from AJR.

Sink is one of three “Stranger Things” stars set for “The Tonight Show” this week. Jamie Campbell Bower will appear on January 6, while Maya Hawke will drop by on January 8.

First-look photos from Sink’s appearance follow.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2234 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink and host Jimmy Fallon during Opinion Rings on Monday, January 5, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2234 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 5, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 2234 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sadie Sink during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 5, 2026 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

