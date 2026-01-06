First Look: Sadie Sink Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The final episode of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” premiered on the last day of 2025.

The first “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” of 2026 fittingly features one of the show’s breakout stars.

Sadie Sink, who received consistent raves for her work as Max Mayfield, drops by as the lead interview guest on Monday’s “Tonight Show.” She appears on an episode that also features a chat with Josh Charles and a musical performance from AJR.

Sink is one of three “Stranger Things” stars set for “The Tonight Show” this week. Jamie Campbell Bower will appear on January 6, while Maya Hawke will drop by on January 8.

First-look photos from Sink’s appearance follow.