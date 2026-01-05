in TV News

“Heated Rivalry” Star Hudson Williams Added To January 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The actor will talk about the infinitely buzzy series.

Hudson Williams in Heated Rivalry | Photograph by Sabrina Lantos/HBO Max

Over the past several weeks, the Crave/HBO Max series “Heated Rivalry” emerged as a pop culture phenomenon.

Amid the ongoing buzz, star Hudson Williams will drop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

NBC confirms Williams for the January 7 broadcast, adding the actor to a lineup that also features Chelsea Handler, Sophie Turner, and musical guest Sienna Spiro.

The appearance will mark Williams’ late-night talk show debut.

Off for the last two weeks due to its annual holiday/end-of-year hiatus, “The Tonight Show” returns to original production this week.

hbo maxheated rivalryHudson williams

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Schedule Revealed For Opening Round Of NFL Playoffs; Rams-Panthers Kicks Off Wildcard Weekend

First Look: Sadie Sink Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”