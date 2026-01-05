“Heated Rivalry” Star Hudson Williams Added To January 7 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Over the past several weeks, the Crave/HBO Max series “Heated Rivalry” emerged as a pop culture phenomenon.
Amid the ongoing buzz, star Hudson Williams will drop by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
NBC confirms Williams for the January 7 broadcast, adding the actor to a lineup that also features Chelsea Handler, Sophie Turner, and musical guest Sienna Spiro.
The appearance will mark Williams’ late-night talk show debut.
Off for the last two weeks due to its annual holiday/end-of-year hiatus, “The Tonight Show” returns to original production this week.