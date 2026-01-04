Schedule Revealed For Opening Round Of NFL Playoffs; Rams-Panthers Kicks Off Wildcard Weekend

The NFL Playoffs will officially begin this coming weekend, and the first set of games will again be played over three days.

The action for Wildcard Weekend will start on Saturday, when the Carolina Panthers host the LA Rams at 4:30PM ET on FOX. Later that night, the Chicago Bears will host the Green Bay Packers at 8PM ET on Prime Video.

Three games will follow on Sunday, with the Jacksonville Jaguars hosting the Buffalo Bills at 1PM ET on CBS, the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers at 4:30PM ET on fox, and the New England Patriots welcoming the Los Angeles Chargers at 8PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

ESPN and ABC will host the final game, with the winner of tonight’s Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens matchup hosting the Houston Texans at 8PM ET.