in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Scoring 7th Week On Top

Taylor Swift’s single makes a return to #1.

Taylor Swift - The Fate Of Ophelia video screenshot | UMG

After ceding the throne on last week’s listing, Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” rebounds and reclaims #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio chart.

The worldwide smash received ~15,253 US pop spins during the December 28-January 3 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 58. The count fuels a two-place rise to #1.

“The Fate Of Ophelia” is celebrating a seventh, non-consecutive week as the pop format’s biggest song.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” holds at #2, while Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” falls from #1 to #3. Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” and sombr’s “back to friends” remain in the #4 and #5 positions, respectively.

HUNTR/Xmyles smithOlivia deansombrTaylor Swiftthe fate of ophelia

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

New BTS Album Will Release On March 20, Tour Details To Be Announced On January 14

Schedule Revealed For Opening Round Of NFL Playoffs; Rams-Panthers Kicks Off Wildcard Weekend