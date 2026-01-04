Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” Returns To #1 At Pop Radio, Scoring 7th Week On Top

After ceding the throne on last week’s listing, Taylor Swift’s “The Fate Of Ophelia” rebounds and reclaims #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio chart.

The worldwide smash received ~15,253 US pop spins during the December 28-January 3 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 58. The count fuels a two-place rise to #1.

“The Fate Of Ophelia” is celebrating a seventh, non-consecutive week as the pop format’s biggest song.

HUNTR/X’s “Golden” holds at #2, while Olivia Dean’s “Man I Need” falls from #1 to #3. Myles Smith’s “Nice To Meet You” and sombr’s “back to friends” remain in the #4 and #5 positions, respectively.