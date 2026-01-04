New BTS Album Will Release On March 20, Tour Details To Be Announced On January 14

One of music’s most anticipated comebacks is starting to materialize.

The members of BTS today announced that their eagerly anticipated new album will arrive on March 20, 2026. The release will feature an accompanying world tour, and they will share date and venue details on January 14 at midnight KST.

“The upcoming album reflects the culmination of BTS’s journey to date and defines the group on their own terms,” says an official press release about the new album. “The members devoted themselves to the album’s creation in the second half of 2025. Comprising a total of 14 tracks, the album is driven by each member’s honest introspection as they collectively shaped its direction by weaving their individual perspectives into the music.”

Sunday’s album announcement heightens the colossal excitement that had already been building for the release. Another amplifier to said excitement came recently, when the seven band members sent handwritten letters of gratitude to ARMY around the world.

More excitement came earlier this week, when the group members wiped their official Instagram feed to make room for the new chapter.