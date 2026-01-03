in Music News

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” Reaches Top 5 On All-Genre US Spotify Streaming Chart

Ella Langley’s buzzy single is the hottest song in country music … and one of the five biggest across all genres.

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas lyric video | Columbia

Ella Langley began to emerge as a major country music force in 2024 and 2025, and the early indication is that she may get even bigger in 2026.

The artist’s latest single “Choosin’ Texas” is resonating in a way rarely seen by any country release, let alone one with a traditional sound and no feature (let alone a crossover one).

After spending several days at a peak of #6 on the all-genre US Spotify Streaming Chart, the song reached a new high of #5 on Friday, January 2. It received 938K American streams.

“Choosin’ Texas” notably ranks as the only country release in the chart’s Top 10. Morgan Wallen’s “I Got Better,” the next-highest country single, appears at #14.

Langley also has the chart’s #3 country offering, as her previous single “weren’t for the wind” is #28. A major hit in its own right, that single peaked at #10 on the chart.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

