Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” Reaches Top 5 On All-Genre US Spotify Streaming Chart

Ella Langley began to emerge as a major country music force in 2024 and 2025, and the early indication is that she may get even bigger in 2026.

The artist’s latest single “Choosin’ Texas” is resonating in a way rarely seen by any country release, let alone one with a traditional sound and no feature (let alone a crossover one).

After spending several days at a peak of #6 on the all-genre US Spotify Streaming Chart, the song reached a new high of #5 on Friday, January 2. It received 938K American streams.

“Choosin’ Texas” notably ranks as the only country release in the chart’s Top 10. Morgan Wallen’s “I Got Better,” the next-highest country single, appears at #14.

Langley also has the chart’s #3 country offering, as her previous single “weren’t for the wind” is #28. A major hit in its own right, that single peaked at #10 on the chart.