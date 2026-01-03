KATSEYE’s “Internet Girl” Ranks As Top Debut On US, Global Spotify Streaming Charts

Resonant with fans during the group’s debut North American tour, KATSEYE’s “Internet Girl” officially launched on digital platforms this week.

It also proved resonant on that front, ranking as Spotify’s top US and global debut for Friday, January 2.

The song earned #6 on the US listing, courtesy of its 919K Friday streams. It meanwhile took #13 on the global chart with a worldwide streaming total of 2.871 million.

No other new release broke the Top 30 in the US or Top 100 globally.

Along with global popularity and clear chart success, KATSEYE’s breakthrough year included a pair of Grammy nominations.