in Music News, New Music

KATSEYE’s “Internet Girl” Ranks As Top Debut On US, Global Spotify Streaming Charts

It arrives at #6 on the US listing, while taking #13 globally.

Katseye - Tour Photo by Rahul Bhatt | Approved press shot courtesy of HYBE x GEFFEN

Resonant with fans during the group’s debut North American tour, KATSEYE’s “Internet Girl” officially launched on digital platforms this week.

It also proved resonant on that front, ranking as Spotify’s top US and global debut for Friday, January 2.

The song earned #6 on the US listing, courtesy of its 919K Friday streams. It meanwhile took #13 on the global chart with a worldwide streaming total of 2.871 million.

No other new release broke the Top 30 in the US or Top 100 globally.

Along with global popularity and clear chart success, KATSEYE’s breakthrough year included a pair of Grammy nominations.

internet girlkatseye

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Djo’s “End Of Beginning” Reaches #1 On US Spotify Streaming Chart For First Time, Returns To #1 Globally

Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” Reaches Top 5 On All-Genre US Spotify Streaming Chart